Lawyer Blames Parents For N’Delta Crisis

A Port Harcourt based lawyer and civil rights crusader, Barr. Endurance Akpelu, has blamed parents for the growing level of  youth restiveness in the  Niger  Delta region.
Barr. Akpelu, who stated  this while speaking  with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend,  noted  that parents had failed to inculcate in the youths the spirit of diligence and industry.
He also blamed parents for giving tacit support to the mayhem to the area under the cloak  of agitation for fair share of  oil rights.
He pointed out that in the wake of the  Niger Delta crisis, individual had been enriched while  the region had become impoverished.
Barr. Akpelu remarked that the only fight that was worth the pains was that which  would take the  region to a  glorious height.
He expressed  worry that oil could be exhausted in future, yet the Niger Delta Region had not to show for it.
The human rights lawyer said the fight to better the Niger Delta region was for all and for  the benefits of all.
Barr. Akpelu said the present attitude of blowing up oil wells and degrading the ecosystem  in the name of individual aggrandisement was not  welcome and would not  change  for the region.
He urged people of the region to demonstrate  that apart from the oil and  gas endowments, they had abundant human resources.
He noted that the struggle for fair share would be won through vibrant campaigns in both local and international for a.
Barr. Akpelu urged the state governments in the Niger Delta region to ensure that the campaignfor fair share oil and gas endowment  is fair and square.

