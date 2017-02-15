Lawyer Blames Parents For N’Delta Crisis

A Port Harcourt based lawyer and civil rights crusader, Barr. Endurance Akpelu, has blamed parents for the growing level of youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region.

Barr. Akpelu, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend, noted that parents had failed to inculcate in the youths the spirit of diligence and industry.

He also blamed parents for giving tacit support to the mayhem to the area under the cloak of agitation for fair share of oil rights.

He pointed out that in the wake of the Niger Delta crisis, individual had been enriched while the region had become impoverished.

Barr. Akpelu remarked that the only fight that was worth the pains was that which would take the region to a glorious height.

He expressed worry that oil could be exhausted in future, yet the Niger Delta Region had not to show for it.

The human rights lawyer said the fight to better the Niger Delta region was for all and for the benefits of all.

Barr. Akpelu said the present attitude of blowing up oil wells and degrading the ecosystem in the name of individual aggrandisement was not welcome and would not change for the region.

He urged people of the region to demonstrate that apart from the oil and gas endowments, they had abundant human resources.

He noted that the struggle for fair share would be won through vibrant campaigns in both local and international for a.

Barr. Akpelu urged the state governments in the Niger Delta region to ensure that the campaignfor fair share oil and gas endowment is fair and square.