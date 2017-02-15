Four Feared Dead In Egbeda Cult Clash

At least, four persons  have been reportedly killed and scores of others wounded following  clashes between people suspected to be members of Iceland  cult group  and others  suspected to be DeyGbam cCult members.
An eyewitness, who spoke with The Tide  under a condition of anonymity, at the weekend explained that trouble began at a funeral when the members of the two rival cult groups had confrontation more than one  week ago.
The eyewitness account said four persons were found dead in different parts of the community following  the clash.
According to him, “It is terrible for people    from the same community to be killing one another and spilling blood in the  area. Blood  means nothing to the boys.
He said, “it is heinous, barbaric  and wanton. The cultist desecrate  the land.”
The eyewitness opined  that it was because of inaction by well-meaning  members of the community that cultism  had become fashion  of the youths in the area.
He said the two rival groups continued to initiate  young persons into cultism.
The eyewitness, who stated that after the incident, the Police station in the community imposed a curfew in order to check the killings as well as apprehend  the culprits.
He remarked that men of the Special  Anti-Robbery squad were drafted to the community in the wake of the bloody clash.
According to him, “some people  arrested have been  taken to the Swift  Operation Squad  near the Rivers State Government House for  interrogation and prosecution.
Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer to comment on the matter proved abortive.

