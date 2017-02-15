Four Feared Dead In Egbeda Cult Clash

At least, four persons have been reportedly killed and scores of others wounded following clashes between people suspected to be members of Iceland cult group and others suspected to be DeyGbam cCult members.

An eyewitness, who spoke with The Tide under a condition of anonymity, at the weekend explained that trouble began at a funeral when the members of the two rival cult groups had confrontation more than one week ago.

The eyewitness account said four persons were found dead in different parts of the community following the clash.

According to him, “It is terrible for people from the same community to be killing one another and spilling blood in the area. Blood means nothing to the boys.

He said, “it is heinous, barbaric and wanton. The cultist desecrate the land.”

The eyewitness opined that it was because of inaction by well-meaning members of the community that cultism had become fashion of the youths in the area.

He said the two rival groups continued to initiate young persons into cultism.

The eyewitness, who stated that after the incident, the Police station in the community imposed a curfew in order to check the killings as well as apprehend the culprits.

He remarked that men of the Special Anti-Robbery squad were drafted to the community in the wake of the bloody clash.

According to him, “some people arrested have been taken to the Swift Operation Squad near the Rivers State Government House for interrogation and prosecution.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer to comment on the matter proved abortive.