BoI To Increase N1bn Fashion Fund

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has promised to increase the one billion naira set aside to promote fashion industry in the country, if the demands for it increased.

The Acting Chief Executive of the Bank, Mr Waheed Olagunju disclosed this at the Master Class Session with the Mercedes Gonzalez, a USA based international Fashion Strategy expert, organised for Nigerian fashion designers in Abuja.

Olagunju said that the bank was committed to the development of the industry as part of efforts to ensure the diversification of Nigerian economy.

“We have a one billion fashion fund which we are willing to increase as demand also increases.

“We say let’s start with one billion naira but if we receive requests with potential and viable proposals we are ready to finance it with other development banks including Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

“Because the AfDB also has a package for Africans fashion designers, and we are also collaborating with AfDB in these respect,’’ he said.

The BoI fashion design fund launched in 2015 provides fashion business an opportunity to create jobs and add values to the Nigerian economy, while promoting unique fashion sense in the country.

The fund has nine per cent interest rate with six to 12 months moratorium period, as well as three to five years loan tenure.

Olagunju said the aim of the training for the fashion designers was to enhance the capacity of Nigerian entrepreneurs at various segment of cotton, textile and apparel value chain.

He added that the training was also designed to sharpen the skills of Nigerian designers and make them competitive, to produce high quality apparels that will be attractive to both domestic and international markets.

The BoI boss said the training with Gonzalez, who is also the Managing Director of Global Purchasing Companies, would help to connect Nigerian designers to the international market, especially to the US, thereby increase the country’s foreign exchange.

“We are also talking about generating foreign exchange. There is a huge diaspora population outside.

“In fact non-African and non-Nigerians like Nigerian outfits, they crave for it but the Nigerians entrepreneurs are not able to fill that gap, they are not yet playing on the international markets the way they should do.

“For example, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in US, presents 100 billion dollar market opportunity for apparels.