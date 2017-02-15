Bizman Sues Police, Others For N5m …Over Rights Violation

A Port Harcourt-based businessman,  Moses Chinenye Chukwu, has filed a suit for the enforcement of his fundamental rights, claiming N5million  against the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State and four others for the violation of his rights.
In a motion on notice filed by the applicant, Mr. Chukwu accused  the police, Mr. Prince  Chukwu and Comrade. Igwe Graham of violating his right to personal liberty, freedom of  movement and the right to the dignity of  the human person, by what he described as unlawful arrest and detention.
The motion on notice which was made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday, also demanded an apology from the respondents.
In an affidavit deposed to by the applicant,  Mr. Moses  Chincnye  Chukwu, he said, he was unlawfully arrested by the  police at the instance of Prince Chukwu and  Comrade Igwe Graham.
The matter which was assigned to High Court 18 presided over by Justice Wali came up for hearing last Monday but was adjourned to 6th March, 2017 to enable  the applicant  effect service on the respondents.

