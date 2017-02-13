Wike Tasks CAN On Peace In Rural Communities

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the State leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to take its “peace in Rivers State” campaign to the rural areas.

He gave the charge at the weekend shortly after he was honoured with the title, “Apostle of Peace” by the Rivers State Chapter of CAN at the Civic Centre in Port Harcourt.

The governor believed that the campaign at the rural areas will help touch the lives of youth and others, promising that the state government will support the campaign with logistics.

Wike who solicited for CAN’s continuous prayers, said that prayer is one way to keep the enemy at bay.

The Rivers State governor used the award ceremony to reiterate the resolve of the State government to provide grants to Missionary churches towards, the growth and upgrade of their schools’ facilities.

On the peace award bestowed on him Chief Wike promised that he would not disappoint the people even as he attributed the achievements made so far by his administration to the support and prayers of Christians in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, State Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Isaac Anyansikike said the award was newly introduced to promote good governance and peace, while commending the State governor for being the first recipient.

Rev. Anyansikike further said the award will help address the myriad of social and economic challenges in the country, and thanked the State governor for accepting to receive the honour.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. God-do-well Avwomakpa in his remarks, described Chief Wike as a model of good leadership, and noted that Rivers State is on the path of rebirth and peace.

Speaking on the theme “Doctrine of Peace”, Rev. Ugochukwu Unachukwu underscored peace as the foundation of the Church, saying that “there can only be one peace and that is one that Jesus gives”.

He urged the citizens and the entire Church of Christ not to be hypocritical about peace, as he urged everybody “to use what is at your disposal to help people around us”.