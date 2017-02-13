VC Seeks Amendment Of IAUE Law

Vice Chancellor of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, has called on the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) to amend Section I of the Law establishing the university.

Making his presentation as part of a memorandum he presented during a public hearing on the amendment of the law establishing the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Prof Ndimele noted that the present name limits the institution to education related disciplines.

Represented by the Ag. Registrar of the university, Mrs Hope Keaniabarido Kue Ikoro, the Vice Chancellor prayed the House to expunge “Education, in the name of the school, and make it “Ignatius Ajuru University”.

According to the VC, the change of name will put the university in good stead in academic pursuits, in line with the recent National Universities Commission’s directive to specialised universities.

“The present name portrays the university as an Institution of Education only. This has limited us both in programmes of study as well as admission and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Above all, the recent policy by the Federal Government that institutions should limit themselves to their area of core mandate, if implemented, will negatively affect our university in the event where the above request is refused”, he said.

Although the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Dr Tony Egobueze, who doubled as anchor man of the public hearing, noted the VC’s submission, however stated that it was not the subject matter of the day.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government on January 8, 2017 directed all specialised Universities of Agriculture, Technology, and Education to stop running programmes outside their core mandate.

The Federal Government stressed that a university operating outside its mandate amounts to aberration that should be stopped forthwith.

The government thus directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to delete all such courses in its portal, and advised candidates wishing to apply for the 2017 Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be guided by the directives.