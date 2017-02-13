RSG To Revamp Delta Rubber Coy …Woos Investors

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the State Government is ready to partner investors in revamping moribund state owned agro-firms as a way of creating employment and boost food production.
Speaking during an inspection visit to Siat Nigeria Limited  ( Former Risonpalm) at Ubima at the weekend, Chief  Wike said that through commercial agriculture more than 10000 youths will be gainfully employed in the coming months.
He said that  the Rivers State Government  will partner with Siat Nigeria Limited  to revive Delta Rubber, which has been moribund  for years.
The governor therefore  directed the Commissioner of  Agriculture, Barrister Onimim Jack  to commence immediate  discussion with the  company over the privatisation  of Delta Rubber Company.
He said: “With  the commitment that  Siat Nigeria Limited has shown in the revival  of Risonpalm, we believe that the company  will make Delta Rubber functional once again.
“With 5000 persons already employed by Siat Nigeria Limited (Risonpalm), we believe that the privatisation  of the Delta Rubber will also create thousands  of  direct and indirect jobs.”
The  governor  noted that commercial  farming estates in Bori would also be privatised for the creation  of  jobs  for Rivers youths.
Earlier, the Chairman of Board of Directors of Siat Nigeria Limited, Mr Vandebeck said that since the take over of the facility in 2011, the company  has made substantial  investments  which has led to the  emergence of a state of the art oil mill, with fruit bunches  being harvested in commercial  quantity both in Ubima and Elele palm estates.
He added that  the  company  also purchases fruit bunches in large quantities from private farmers within the  catchment  area.
Also speaking, Mr Flex Nwobuko said that Ubima and Elele Plantations have been cleaned up and first class maintenance operations and practices constantly applied.
He noted that the replanting of Elele estate old palms has commenced, with 2700 hectares  already completed, while another 1700 has been planned  for 2017.

