RSG To Revamp Delta Rubber Coy …Woos Investors

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the State Government is ready to partner investors in revamping moribund state owned agro-firms as a way of creating employment and boost food production.

Speaking during an inspection visit to Siat Nigeria Limited ( Former Risonpalm) at Ubima at the weekend, Chief Wike said that through commercial agriculture more than 10000 youths will be gainfully employed in the coming months.

He said that the Rivers State Government will partner with Siat Nigeria Limited to revive Delta Rubber, which has been moribund for years.

The governor therefore directed the Commissioner of Agriculture, Barrister Onimim Jack to commence immediate discussion with the company over the privatisation of Delta Rubber Company.

He said: “With the commitment that Siat Nigeria Limited has shown in the revival of Risonpalm, we believe that the company will make Delta Rubber functional once again.

“With 5000 persons already employed by Siat Nigeria Limited (Risonpalm), we believe that the privatisation of the Delta Rubber will also create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.”

The governor noted that commercial farming estates in Bori would also be privatised for the creation of jobs for Rivers youths.

Earlier, the Chairman of Board of Directors of Siat Nigeria Limited, Mr Vandebeck said that since the take over of the facility in 2011, the company has made substantial investments which has led to the emergence of a state of the art oil mill, with fruit bunches being harvested in commercial quantity both in Ubima and Elele palm estates.

He added that the company also purchases fruit bunches in large quantities from private farmers within the catchment area.

Also speaking, Mr Flex Nwobuko said that Ubima and Elele Plantations have been cleaned up and first class maintenance operations and practices constantly applied.

He noted that the replanting of Elele estate old palms has commenced, with 2700 hectares already completed, while another 1700 has been planned for 2017.