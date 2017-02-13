RIWAMA Restates Ban On Tyre Burning

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has again warned that anyone caught burning tyres in any part of the State would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

Bro. Obuah in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the warning became necessary as the State Government has put in measures to forestall further spread of Black Soot which is currently posing serious threat to residents of Rivers State.

He stated that the fight against the Black Soot could only be won if residents and those doing businesses in the State complied with Government’s directive, assuring that the ban on burning of tires was done in their best interest in view of the dangers it poses to human health.

The RIMAWA Sole Administrator also warned that it is illegal to burn tires even at dump sites, on the roads and streets, stressing that no one is precluded from the directive.

While urging the people of the State to support the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike in completely eradicating the Black Soot, Obuah said the environment would be free from contamination if residents stopped the burning of fossil fuel, for which tires remain an intrinsic part.

Obuah who applauded the setting up of a task force by Governor Wike on the Black Soot pollution, called on residents to discard their waste, including unused tires only at approved receptacles and dump sites provided by the Agency.

The RIWAMA, boss who solicited maximum cooperation from the people, also promised that the Agency would continue to render quality and efficient service delivery to the people, adding that the restoration of Rivers State to its Garden City status is a task that must be done.