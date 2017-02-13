NPFL’s side Remo Stars have appointed coach of giant killers Crown FC Fatai Osho to replace Nduka Ugbade.
Osho himself confirmed his appointment.
He guided Ogbomosho club Crown to reach the last four of last year’s Federation Cup after accounting for the likes of Enugu Rangers and Wikki Tourists.
Former Flying Eagles assistant coach Ugbade parted ways with Remo Stars after he could not agree a new contract.
Remo Stars are making their debut in the Nigeria top-flight league.
They are second from bottom of the table with six points from seven matches.
Remo Stars Appoint Osho As Coach
NPFL’s side Remo Stars have appointed coach of giant killers Crown FC Fatai Osho to replace Nduka Ugbade.