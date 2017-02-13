Monarch Lauds Firm On Community Dev

The Paramount Ruler of Obagi community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH Eze Abella Benson, has commended the management of Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPGN) for the firm’s host community development effort.

The traditional ruler made the commendation Thursday in Port Harcourt in an interview with The Tide, noting that in terms of scholarship, skills acquisitions, employment and contract awards to the host community people and other initiatives were indications of the interest of the company in the development of its host community.

He charged youth of the community to take advantage of the various development programmes provided by the firm, especially scholarship and skills acquisition to better their lives.

He emphasized the need for harmonious relations between the firm and the host communities stressing that only such mutual understanding can guarantee sustained peace and progress.

Abella said dialogue should be the approach to settle any dispute that might arise remarking that TEPGN and Obagi had come a long way and promised continued support of the people to the firm.

He equally challenged other companies operating in the area, especially Agip to emulate the enviable community development efforts of TEPGN for the proper development of its host communities.

The traditional ruler said most of the issues the community had with Total, had been resolved while steps had been taken to also resolve others that may involve litigations.

Chris Oluoh