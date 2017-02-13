Investments: RSG Tasks Monarchs On Peace

The Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr. John Bazia, has urged traditional rulers in the state to focus on maintaining peace in their respective communities so as to attract investment and economic development to the rural communities.

Bazia who was speaking while interacting with airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at the weekend, noted that the paramount rulers positions are so important because they are at the grassroots.

He said that when peace reigns at the grassroots, investors will be willing to invest, and thereby, accelerate rural economic development and job creation.

On recent developments on chieftaincy affairs in the state, the Commissioner explained that a new law has taken effect in the state where every local government area in the state is entitled to a first-class chief.

Before now, he said that many local government areas did not have a first class chief, and that many communities had felt cheated on that.

“We are listening to the yearnings of our people, and when there is need to recognize more stools, we will create more, because the governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike is people-oriented, and anything you see him do is people-oriented.

“The issue of chieftaincy is a constitutional matter, and it is the prerogative of the governor to recognize chiefs or derecongise chiefs.

“It is like the issue of employer and the employees. He who hires, can also fire the employee.

“Government is about ensuring there is peace and safety, and we should ensure there is peace where we are, whether you are youth president, paramount ruler of the community, we must ensure there is peace, so that there will be development and investment”, he said.

The Commissioner also assured of the commitment of the state government in ensuring that the monthly allowance for the traditional rulers gets to them regularly, adding that he is not aware of any traditional ruler that is being owed.

Corlins Walter