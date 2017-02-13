Imama Salutes Players On Tactical Discipline

Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo has praised the tactical discipline and cool head of his team after they held JS Saoura of Algeria to a 1-1 draw in a CAF Champions League clash last night.

Nigerian champions Rangers held hosts JSS to a 1-1 draw in Bechir Friday night with the return leg in Enugu next weekend.

Imama hailed his team’s composure despite the tension surrounding the game.

“I have a great feeling about the match. Tactically we were good and the boys gave a good account of themselves,” he praised.

“Goalkeeper Nana Bonso was really lively throughout the tension-soaked match.

“The most enchanting aspect of the match was, my boys were disciplined all through the duration not minding the tricks of the North Africans.

“We got a clear chance to wrap up the match late on, but our away goal is really an added advantage.

“The Algerians were tactically good and that is more reason we need to prepare very well for the second leg, which is just in a week.”