Herdsmen Menace: Taraba To Establish Ranches

The Taraba State Government has says it will establish ranches as part of effort to control conflicts between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Rebo Usman, said this in Jalingo after a security stakeholders meeting, Thursday.

He said the decision to provide the ranches followed recent meeting between Gov. Darius Ishaku and his Benue counterpart, Dr Samuel Ortom at Kashimbila Park, Taraba State.

“The governors declare their intention to promote ranches through the cultivation of animal feeds.

“They believe that when this is done, clashes between the two groups will reduce to minimum.”

Usman said it was the responsibility of the government to provide conducive environment for farmers and herdsmen to peacefully conduct their activities.

The Chief of Staff, however, said that recent influx of herdsmen to the state had become a matter of concern to the government.

“Security reports have attributed over 80 percent of cases of farmland destruction, rape, robbery, cattle rustling and communal clashes in Ardo-Kola, Karim-Lamido, Lau and Kurmi to these herdsmen.

“Government has it in good account that the herdsmen are trooping into the state on the invitation of some personalities.

“In view of the forgoing, Gov. Ishaku wishes to appeal to those responsible for the influx of the herdsmen to desist,” Usman said.

He urged people to be law abiding and report movements of strange people to ensure peace and stability in the state.