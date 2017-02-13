Group Tasks FG On N’Delta Dev

As the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, arrives Rivers State as part of his parley visit across the Niger Delta region, the Federal Government, has been urged to take action towards bring equitable human and infrastructural development to the region.

Disclosing this during an interview with The Tide, the Director of Publicity, South South Youth Consultative Enlightenment and Mobilisation Council (SSYCEMOC) Comrade Chris Nnodim, said only meaningful development and economic engagement of the youths could bring an end to the crisis in the region.

Nnodim said the Agitation for control of resources belonging to the region was necessitated by long denial, marginalisation, displacement and lack of infrastructure.

“What can you rightly point at in Port Harcourt as recent project of the Federal Government upon the so much resources leaving the state in particular and the region in general.

“So, only justice and equitable distribution of resources can help resolve the crisis and I think that the Federal Government can achieve this if it means to, especially when it deals with the right kind of people”, he said.

He said the level of air and water pollution in the region remaind a serious concern and stressed the need for standard of operations to be maintained by the multinational oil firms and the indigenous companies operating in the area.

Nnodim further expressed worry at the high level of unemployment and remarked that the Federal Government should design means of engaging unemployed youths in the region.

Chris Oluoh