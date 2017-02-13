Group Donates Medical Equipment To General Hospital

A United States based socio-cultural organisation, Ofalarun Eleme, has donated medical equipment worth over $132,000 to General Hospital, Nchia – Eleme in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The group, in conjunction with Airlington Assembly of God and International Aid, Trust, UK also donated educational materials and cash to displaced indigenes of Ekporo Community.

President of Ofalarun Eleme, USA, Chief Benjamin Osarollo said the donation of the medical facilities was aimed at boosting the operations of Nchia General Hospital towards making the centre one of the best in the state.

He also said that the gesture was meant to complement the efforts of the state government in the on-going renovation of the Eleme General Hospital, Nchia.

Osarollo, however, stressed the need for the hospital to make the best use of the equipment with the view to improving the health conditions of Eleme people and other Nigerians living in the area.

Also speaking, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Obarillomate Ollor described the occasion as unique as it was coming from Eleme indigenes in the diaspora.

Ollor also said that, the donation was coming at a time when Governor Nyesom Wike was giving attention to the Eleme General Hospital, adding that the gesture will improve the general health conditions of Eleme people.

The Eleme CTC Chairman also commended the Airlington Assembly of God USA and International Aid Trust, UK for identifying with the yearnings and aspirations of Eleme people.

Responding on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Banker Heart said that the equipment would enable the health institution add value to services to the people.