FG Plans 40-Point Peace Agenda In N’Delta

Federal Government of Nigeria is proposing a 40-point agenda in collaboration with oil companies, civil societies, state and local governments of the affected area to address the problems of Niger Delta region.

The Acting President. Yemi Osinbanjo disclosed this in stakeholders meeting, he held at the DSP Alameyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa with elders, youths, women group and civil society groups on the way forward to tackle the crises ravaging the Delta region.

Osinbanjo who arrived Yenagoa with some members of the Federal Executive Council and other heads of relevant intervention agencies stated that hence forth the development of Niger Delta would be community driven for oil bearing areas to have direct impact of their wealth.

Federal Government, according to him, will begin a partnership with oil producing communities and other relevant groups to work out what can be done in short and medium, and long terms possibilities focusing on how how to ensure that the people feel the benefits of the accruing fealty of their land.

“Already, Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with oil companies is working on a 40-point agenda, a new initiative for Niger Delta region, he said, adding that one of the agenda is to ensure that illegal refineries were integrated to proposed modular refinery.

He, however, noted while federal government is thinking out the best way to improve lives in Niger Delta, it would be wrong for them to destroy the basic source revenue that would be used to implement the programmes.

The Acting President lamented that crises, and volatile agitation had greatly reduced investments in the oil and gas sector in the country and advised oil producing communities to checkmate the level of pipeline vandalization and sabotage in the area.

“We must not allow anybody to persuade us that we need to destroy investments and our environment to get a new benefits. It sound like cutting our nose of spite our face”

In his speech, Governor Seriake Dickson described Bayelsa State as core Niger Delta with more physical developmental challenges than any other parts, saying there must synergy between the State, NDDC, and federal government in order to make meaningful impact on the people.

“Federal Government should not leave Bayelsa alone, because it a young state with peculiar challenges”.

Osinbanjo and his team were in Bayelsa to hold talks with Niger Delta stakeholders as part of the efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari administration to find a lasting solution to peace in the area. He had earlier visited Delta State on a similar mission.