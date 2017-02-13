Black Soot: NOA Advises PH Residents On Personal Hygiene

The Rivers State Director, National Orientation Agency (NPA) Mr. Oliver Wolugbum, has called on the people of Port Harcourt and other parts of the State where black soot is being observed to take their personal hygiene and environmental sanitation seriously.

Wolugbom said that in recent time, there had been increased pollution caused by the black soot which has become worrisome to people. He enjoined people who live within the area where this pollution is observed to cover their foods, wash their fruits, vegetables and other items that might be exposed before use.

The NOA state Director, while thanking the State Governor for setting up a committee to look into the matter, enjoined the committee and all agencies involved in environmental matters to work together to quickly ascertain the source of this soot and its composition.

Speaking further, the NOA boss said the black soot is not good for the health of the people, therefore, stakeholders must quickly work had since it concerns the health of all.

He called on international oil companies (IOCs) dealing with pollutants, those involved in burning tires, illegal refineries and other activities that are dangerous and harmful to the environment to desist from such acts, since they are capable of endangering the health of the people.