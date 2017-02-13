Biafra: Court Accepts Jurisdiction To Hear Suit

There was a great jubilation last Tuesday at the premises of the Federal High Court, Owerri, by the members of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) represented by the Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI), when a judgment on a suit filed to determine the jurisdiction of the court to handle the ongoing matter was pronounced in her favour.

In a ruling delivered by the presiding judge, Justice Louis Alagoa, at about 11.35 am, he made it clear that the Federal High Court situated in Owerri has the jurisdiction to determine the case of identity and self governance instituted against the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Bilie Human Rights Initiative, an umbrella body of IPOB, noting that Owerri High Court Division has a jurisdiction concurrent with that of the Federal High Court Abuja without any’s judgment superseding the other legally.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed 16th March, 2017, as a new date to hear the substantive suit.

In another development, the Indigenous People of Biafra through the Bilie Human Rights Initiative has announced the prohibition of cow meat consumption in the Biafra nation, owing to what it termed indiscriminate attacks by the herdsmen against the Biafrans. Some other reasons adduced by the body for taking the firm stand include rapings, killings and over-affection of cow against human life associated with the herdsmen.

The position of the body was made known in her monthly parliamentary sitting presided over by, the President of BHRI, Dr Chidi Amadi where the motion to that effect was moved by one Mr Sam Ikeh.