As Real Bamako Laments Lack Of Tactics

Mali’s AS Real Bamako have admitted they were held back by the tactics of Nigerian club Rivers United after both teams played out a scoreless draw in a CAF Champions League tie at the weekend.

A tactical masterclass by Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma proved to be catalyst for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club to peg back their Malian hosts AS Real Bamako to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their preliminary round CAF Champions League game.

Meanwhile as Real Bamako coach, Pascal Pons who blamed his side’s failure to win on their lack of knowledge of the Nigerian side has promised a better performance in the return fixture in Port Harcourt.

“It (the result) was okay even though we played a 0-0 draw. We could not really understand the tactics and system of our opponents,” said Pons.

“We showed good skill but it was difficult to tell exactly how our opponents (Rivers United) would play since we didn’t know much about them.

“We have a week to prepare and in the next one week, we will be well prepared.”

Eguma, on the other hand, maintained it was not yet time to celebrate as there was still one more hurdle to scale as the teams prepare tomeet again in the evenly-poised tie in Port Harcourt, next weekend.

United had better to win the game but for in the contest decided at the Stade Modibo Keita de Bamako.

Lukman Mohammed missed one of the best chance of the first period when he headed over from close range after he was tactically set up by Nzube Anaezembe whose inch-perfect cross needed the slightest of touches to make the net bulge on the stroke of half time.

The hosts also came close in the first half through right back, El Hadji Salim Bah who overlapped admirably only to see his fierce drive fly inches wide off Femi Thomas’ left hand post inside the first quarter hour.

The second half was a more technical affair as defences dominated most parts.

Real’s best attacking moment arrived in the 72nd minute when Abdramane Traore’s effort hit the side netting with Thomas well positioned to make a block.

The visitors enjoyed the clearer openings with Kuemian and Ovoke coming extremely close to breaking the deadlock late on.