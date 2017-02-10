RVHA Moves To Repeal Honours Awards Law 2,000

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) at lastTuesday’s plenary session moved “a bill to repeal the Rivers State Honours Awards Law 2000, and to re-enact the Rivers State Honours Law 2017 in the state.

The bill presented by the Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule at the House in Port Harcourt, was immediately passed for first reading in the house.

According to the bill titled, “Rivers State Hononurs Law, 2017”, when passed into law, would provide for the awards of State Honours by warrant made by the governor and for matters connected thereto.

The bill also stipulated that the Governor of the state might confer state honours in the name of the Government and people of Rivers State to any indigene, body, unit, association, corporation or any person in the state.

The bill also empowers the governor to confer state honours under section (3) on the 27th of May or at such other dates as the governor may consider appropriate.

The bill, further listed the categories of persons to be awarded with state honours, establishment and function of Rivers State Honours Advisory Committee, tenure and remuneration of members of the committee, funding, termination procedure of making nominations among others.

Presenting the bill, the mover, Hon Amaewhule said it would spur many, especially indigenes of the state to distinguish themselves in the areas of character, service delivery and leadership in the state, if passed into law.

He also stressed that the bill would guarantee awards to public officers in the executive, judiciary, and the legislature who have made outstanding contributions and services to the progress of the state and the nation as well as those who have brought honour, glory and pride to the state and the nation.

Enoch Epelle