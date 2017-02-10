RSG, Religious Bodies’ Synergy: Christian Youth Hail Iwo

Members of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWCAN) Rivers State chapter, have commended the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Religious Matters, Bishop Winston T. Iwo, over what they described as pragmantic leadership that has promoted harmonious relationship between the state government and religious bodies in the State.

The State Chairman of YOWCAN, Ekiye C. Ekiye made the commendation while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt recently, adding that since assumption of office as Special Adviser on Religious Matters, the various religious bodies had been impacted positively.

According to him, one of such programmes introduced by the Special Adviser was the State Carol Festival Night, adding that the protgramme had brought enormous spiritual blessings to the state and the Christian community in particular.

“During the 2016 edition of the programme, over 14,000 persons including non-resident, attended the programme. “To us, we think such a gesture needs to be commended. Today, the programme has received international recognition and acceptance’, he stated.

Ekiye who also expressed happiness on the attention being given to the on-going construction of the State Ecumenical Centre by Governor Nyesom Wike, said such a gesture underscores the confidence the governor had placed on the Bishop.

He lauded the governor for the appointment of Bishop Iwo into the position, adding that the youth wing of CAN in the state was i n total support of his appointment.