Roads Reconstruction: PH Residents Hail RSG

Residents of Borikiri, in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, have pledged their support to the Rivers State Government following plans for the reconstruction of some major roads in the area.

A cross section of the residents and business people who spoke to The Tide last Wednesday said the roads have been neglected for so long.

In separate interviews, a fish seller at the Creek Road Market, Mrs Vivian Alaba and a tailor along Bonny Street, Mr Linus Samuel said the reconstruction of the roads would certainly boost business activities in the area.

Another respondent, Mr Jones Chris, a commercial bus driver who resides in one of the affected streets thanked the governor, for the gesture.

According to him, the bad state of some of the roads has been a nightmare to vehicle owners and traders as well as residents of the area for a long time.

It could be recalled that at the flag off and rehabilitation of Port Harcourt township road recently, Governor Nyesom Wike said the move is meant to restore Port Harcourt to its garden city status, as the golden jubilee celebration of the state approaches.

While assuring the reside of the government’s avowed status of keeping its promises, the governor reminded the residents that by May, 2017, Rivers State will be 50 years old.

He said it was needful to give a face lift to the roads before celebrating the golden jubilee.

The governor thanked the people of Borikiri for supporting his administration and urged them to extend same to the contractors handling the projects in order to complete them in record time.

The Tide reports that the roads to be reconstructed include, Captain Amangala, Bishop Johnson, Creek Road, Bonny Street, Tourist Beach, Adaka Boro, Bishop Fubara and expansion of Rumuola and Birabi Roads in GRA.