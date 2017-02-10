Ogu/Bolo CTC Boss Promises All-Inclusive Govt, Welfare

The newly sworn-in Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daisy Tamunoene, has promised an all-inclusive administration and prompt payment of workers salaries.

Tamunoene gave the assurance during a reception held after her swearing-in at Ogu, headquarters of the local government area, Wednesday.

She disclosed that electricity supply and water would also be given priority attention, and thanked all for the confidence reposed on her.

Council boss solicited for the support and co-operation of all for the administration to succeed, as stressing that all hands must be on deck to move the local government to another level despite the short tenure.

Tamunoene hinted that her interest is for the entire citizenry of the local government and further expressed delight with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area for finding her worthy of the new assignment.

In his speech, the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and member representing Ogu/Bolo constituency, Hon Evans Bapakaye Bipi thanked God for the choice of a woman with integrity and maturity as the caretaker committee chairman of Ogu/Bolo council, describing her appointment as a round peg in a round hole as she had been in Ogu/Bolo politics long ago.

The lawmaker also thanked governor Nyesom Wike for appointing a woman of substance as the CTC chairman and advised her to carry everybody along and set a pace for other women to emulate.

He further advised her not to embark on any project that she could not finish within the three months, but ensure the welfare of members, staff and the communities.

Dignitaries present at the occasion include the regent of Bolo, Chief Micah Acheseinimie Frank, former Manager Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Sir Victor Alabo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-party Affairs, Barr, Chris Itamunoala, a former executive chairman of Ogu/Bolo LGA, Hon Gilbert Enos, a former Commissioner, Local government Service Commission, Barr. Meller Oforibika, a former caretaker committee chairman of Ogu/Bolo LGA and Secretary of PDP in the area, Chief Faith Amaso, among others.