NYSC Boss Tasks Members On Skills

Nigerian youth have been called upon to get involved in skills that would earn them self reliance.

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Suleman Kazare, made the call at the inspection visit of the NYSC orientation camp in Nornwa Gbam, Rivers State, last Monday.

He said in the face of unemployment challenges, self reliant youth would attain economic freedom.

“You are well aware that white collar jobs are no longer available as before”, so I do not want my children to be roaming about looking for jobs that are not there.”

According to him, the corps was in touch with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which is ready to give loans to the corps.

Kazare explained that getting start-up fund from the CBN would not be a problem.

He charged the corps members to respect the culture of their host communities while urging them to be security conscious.

He further admonished the corpers on the dangers inherent in keeping late nights, and unwarranted and unnecessary travels during the period of their service.

“The issue of road traffic accidents is always through these unnecessary journeys, so I do not want my children to be involved in these traffic incidents.

“Then on the issue of kidnapping, please try to be your brother’s keeper as that is the essence of the NYSC”. He said.

Kazare who expressed pleasure over the camp facilities in the state, the conduct of the state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Motayo Adewoye and the corps members, gave gifts to different groups of batch B, Stream 2, corps members.

The Tide reports that the highlight of the event was the exhibition of skills by the corps members, dance presentation and Man “O” War contest.