Nigerian Gymnasts ’ll Excel In Canada – Coach

National gymnastics coach, Tony Asuquo has assured that the 12 gymnasts that will represent Nigeria at the 2017 Junior Olympics in Canada will excel.

The tournament is slated to begin on April 16 and end on April 21.

Asuquo told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that the gymnasts had been training four hours daily since December.

“2017 is going to be a super one for us, I believe in possibilities and I believe we are going to come out in flying colours.

“We started training since December, intense four hours’ training and the girls are ready to go for Olympic Juniors in Cagliari, Alberto, Canada.

“The competition is slated for April 16 to April 21. But we are going to be there from April 16 to April 26.

“Spots minister Solomon Dalung has promised and has even signed and approved sponsorship for the girls to go and represent Nigeria.

“Twelve of the girls will be travelling.

“This (the competition) is a follow-up to the South Africa trip because they (the gymnasts) are moving to the next level.

“This time we are aiming high and if we are able to clinch medals at the Junior Olympics in Canada, we know that the African Games will be child’s play.’’

The coach said keeping the athletes in good form ahead of major competitions would enable them to compete favourably with athletes representing other countries.

“We are supposed to be attending competitions to test our faith, to be able to get acclimatise with the new code of points for the gymnasts to get used to the new skills of elements that they are supposed to be performing.

“But here in our country we just sit back and allow the gymnasts to go for major championships without preparations and they go there and use the same old skills or they are forced to do in three months what they have not attempted to do before.

“So at the end of the day you see them achieving nothing but another jamboree.

“That is not what I am looking at; I am looking at the future, a long time plan where we’ll have national teams one, two, and three.’’

According to him, while national team one is representing Nigeria at the All Africa Games, national team two is in the world championship, just as national team three is in Nigeria training.

“After the competition in Canada, we are going to come back home to prepare for our own in-house national in Abuja.

“In June, July we are going back for the African juniors in South Africa and that is held annually.’’