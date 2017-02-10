Leadership Crisis Rocks Health Workers’ Union In Rivers

A leadership crisis has engulfed the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Rivers State chapter, following the alleged removal of its Chairman, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, and her executive for unconstitutional tenure elongation.

Itubo, who is also the Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State chapter however described the faction claiming to have purportedly dissolved her Exco as a group of “”Lunatics” or “Mad persons”.

In an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the new caretaker Chairman of the Union, Comrade George Kaiserye, said that Itubo and her executives had since served out their tenure of four years having been elected on September 15, 2009.

Kaiserye said Itubo’s tenure ended since September 15, 2013, but she started dragging her feet by refusing to call for election and rather extended her tenure against the Union’s constitution to have a platform of contesting the NLC Chairmanship position in Rivers State in 2015.

He explained that Itubo has no constitutional power to say she has handed over Gibson Usendi, as the union’s new Chairman without conducting election or convoking a special delegates conference to hold election for new executives of the union.

Against the unconstitutional act of Itubo, Kaiserye explained that 30 branch chairmen of the union in the state organised in accordance with the union’s constitution, a Special State Delegate Conference of the union last Monday at the State College of Health Science and Technology where a Caretaker Committee was appointed under his leadership to manage and administer the union for two years as well as organise election for new officers.

A copy of the communiqué arising from the conference dated 6th February, 2017 stated that the Comrade Beatirce Itubo-led state executives of the union having exhausted their two tenure of eight years in office on the 15th September, 2013 stands dissolved.

Consequently, the conference directed the Comrade Beatrice Itubo-led former state executives to vacate the state union secretariat and hand over all the union’s property in their possession to the state new caretaker committee.

The State Special Delegate’s conference also condemned the 70% CONHESS agreement entered into by the Comrade Beatrice Itubo-led former State executives with the past, administration and called for full implementation people of the state at all levels.

The Union advised the state government and other major stakeholders in the health sector to stop dealing with Comrade Beatrice Itubo.

In her reaction, Comrade Beatrice Itubo said that the group of persons that organised the special delegate’s conference are “lunatics” or “mad persons” without any power to organize the conference.

