Labour, Civil Society Groups Boycott Protest In Rivers

The much-publicized nationwide protest by Organised labour and Civil Society Organisations over high prices of foodstuffs and poverty in the country under the current administration could not hold in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Nigeria congress (ULC) an civil societies groups boycotted the protest rally.

Speaking to The Tide, in Port Harcourt yesterday, the NLC champerson, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, said that the leadership of the congress in the State received no notification from the NLC’s National headquarters directing the State chapter to embark on the protest in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Itubo said she cannot mobilise the NLC and its affiliate unions out on a protest rally when the National Leadership of the Congress has not communicated her or directed that she should mobilise workers out on a protest rally.

She explained that the organised labdour protest was only meant to take place in Abuja and Lagos at this initial stage.

The Labour leader said the congress supports the NLC National Leadership on the fight for better workers welfare and against the deteriorating living standards of Nigerians under the present administration.

Also speaking to The Tide, the State chairman United Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Addah Williams said that ULC members in the State are not part of the protest in the State.

Williams said NLC members are totally against the organised habour protest as government needed time to formulate better policies to better the lives of Nigerians.

The Tide was reliably informed that members of the civil societies also boycotted the protest rally and rather organised sensitization programme in conjunction with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the clean-up of Ogoni at the office of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, Rukpowu, in Obio/Akpor Local Council.

Philip Okparaji