Illiterate Jibe: Gordons Apologises To 2 Face

In an expected turn of events, popular Nigerian comedian Gardons, has apologised for calling 2 Face an illiterate over his now cancelled plans to protest against the Federal Government.

Recall that Gordons had initially lambasted 2 Baba’s decision in an interview, saying, “2 face is my mentor when it comes to music. He is one musician I adore. He is legendary to me. But you cannot use a tool you are not used to. How on earth, would 2 face be fighting a fight that he is not used to. 2 face is not a politician, he is a musician, if he wants to lead a protest, he should lead with music. 2 face is the only illiterate who can sing correctly.

After receiving heavy backlash over his statement, Gordons released a video saying he has apologised to 2 Face and his family. He further explained that while he never intended to insult 2 baba and his family, he was just doing his job. He confirmed that he had communicated with 2 Face in an sms prior to the video. The comedian urged fans not to blow the issue out of proportion as his comments were not intended to bring up a fight.

Meanwhile, 2 face who backed out abruptly from the nationwide protest he planned to lead thanked those who lent their voice in support of the protest for their support, saying that they have given their voice where he had not but Nigerians have reacted to this as they called him a coward for backing out of the protest. Some said he was threatened, while other applauded him for taking the bold steps to call for the protest in the first place.