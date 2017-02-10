Illiterate Jibe: Gordons Apologises To 2 Face

In an expected turn of events, popular Nigerian comedian  Gardons, has apologised for calling 2 Face an illiterate over his now  cancelled plans to protest against the Federal Government.
Recall that Gordons had initially lambasted 2 Baba’s decision in an interview,  saying, “2 face is my mentor when it  comes to music. He is one musician I adore. He is legendary to me. But  you cannot  use a tool you are not used to. How  on earth, would 2 face be fighting a fight that he is not used to. 2 face  is not a politician, he is a musician, if he wants to lead a protest, he should lead with music. 2 face is the only illiterate  who can sing correctly.
After  receiving heavy  backlash over his statement,  Gordons released a video  saying he has apologised to  2 Face  and his family. He further explained that while he  never intended  to insult 2 baba and his family, he was just doing his job. He confirmed  that he had communicated with 2 Face in an sms  prior to the video. The comedian  urged  fans not to blow the issue out of proportion as his comments  were  not intended to  bring  up a fight.
Meanwhile, 2 face who backed out abruptly from the nationwide  protest he planned  to lead thanked  those who  lent their  voice in support of the protest  for their support, saying that they have given  their voice where he had not but Nigerians have reacted to this as they called him a coward  for backing out of the protest. Some said he was threatened,  while other  applauded him for taking the bold  steps  to call for the protest  in the  first place.

