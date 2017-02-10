Delta Releases N100m For Drainage System

The Delta State Government has released N100 million to the contractor handling the construction of drains on Okpanam Road, Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has disclosed.

The governor made the disclosure last Tuesday in Asaba while responding to questions posed to him by newsmen at the quarterly media interaction.

He described the perennial flooding in the state capital as ‘challenging,’ adding that the situation was still being studied to find lasting solution.

“We are dealing with the issue of flooding; recently, we released N100 million to the contractor to ensure the completion of drains along Okpanam road before the commencement of the rains,” he said.

Okowa expressed hope that the project would be completed before the rains set in.

He called on land owners illegally occupying government lands at Okpanam Core area to regularise their documents to avoid eviction.

“Owners of land and those currently occupying government lands have been given the opportunity to regularise their documents through the electronic documentations system put in place.’’

Okowa said that governors of the South-South zone were deliberating on how to develop the area.

The governor described his relationship with his predecessor and other serving governors in the zone as ‘cordial.’

He said that governors in the zone see each other as brothers and share ideas irrespective of political affiliation.

“We are already talking and we hope we shall continue.

“In governance, wherever we belong does not matter; the important thing is that we will continue to share ideas with one another and see ourselves as brothers,” Okowa said.