Couples Get New Book On Blissful Marriage

The Nigerian book library has been enriched with yet another literature. The Book: “Enjoy Your Marital Honey as you discard the bees: A Potential Nugget for Blissful Marriage” was presented to the public in Port Harcourt recently.

Presenting the book to the public, a retired marketer, Elder Emmanuel Echewish, who doubled as the book reviewer, described the book as not just a plus to the marriage library, but a pathway to marital bliss, hence a must read for all and Sundry.

Responding, the author, Rev Freedom Anyaele, who said he was spurred to write because of how couples live in quarrelsome life, confessed that he is delighted at seeing couples live in unity, tolerance and contributing to society building. He described the book as one that reveals the power of sweet honey in marriage as the stinging bees are removed from the marital cumbs.

Using bees as figurative of things that frustrate marriage, Rev Anyaele enjoins couples to mount stiff opposition to such frustrating tendencies through the power of love and godly passion by taking the guide posts as presented in the book as necessary factors for daily marital union.

He called on marriage counsellors, students of family education, couples and those intending to marry to explore the book’s imaginative and revelational power of thought for their enrichment in marital ethical conjugality.

In his remark, Dr David N. Aja, an educationist described the author’s application of topical pluralism, which lends it the status of resource material as the greatest contribution to the marriage debate especially in the Nigerian context.

He considers the book a timely and relevant one particularly to Nigerian readership and society where many marriages have wrecked due to couples’ lack of knowledge of background factors that precipitate wreckages without seeing the stream of honey embedded in marriage.