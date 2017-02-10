‘Complex Medical Status’ Stalls Ojukaye’s Murder Trial

The trial of the former Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Council, Mr. Ojukayi Flag-Amachree suffered another setback Wednesday, due to what his counsel described as ‘complex medical status’ of the accused.

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree had through his Counsel, Mr. Sabastine T. Hons, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) submitted a letter from the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital informing the court that his client (the accused) was at the moment of the court session was undergoing an appendicitis operation at the referral hospital and as such could not be in the court to take his plea.

The defence Counsel had earlier told an Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt the same day that his client was suffering from diabetes and was in dire need of his international passport to travel Oversea for medical attention.

Thoug, Ojukaye is facing a second phase trial of an alleged murder and attempted murder case before Justice Chinwendu Nwogu of the State High Court in Port Harcourt, the embattled ASALGA former Chairman way bid to appear before the court to take his plea on the two-court charge brought against him on the orders of the court at the last adjourned date.

But at the resumption of the trial Wednesday, Counsel to the accused, in an oral application told the court that his client was suffering from complicated appendicitis illness and had been admitted at the University of Port Harcourt teaching Hospital for a Surgical Operations.

He said that his client was ready to appear before the court to take his plea but has been incapacitated. He therefore urged the court to grant them an adjournment.

In his own submission, Counsel to the state government, Mr. Godwin Obla said they were not opposing the medical report on the grounds that an accused person must be alive before he can face his trial.

He noted that they have agreed to come back to the court on 23rd of this month to report back on the health status of the accused, adding that if his health improves the accused would then take his plea on that day.

Ruling on the matter, the trial Judge Justice Chinwendu Nwogu while adjourning the matter on the request of both Counsels, urged them to show commitment on the matter.

He said the court would know the next step it would take after the adjourned date of the health status of the accused did not improve before the date.