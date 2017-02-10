Bishop Dissociates Self From Politics

The Presiding Bishop of Church of God Mission International(CGMI), Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa, says she has not associated herself with any political party in Nigeria.

She stated that CGMI can not be partisan , but will continue to pray and support any party in power to succeed because God said we should pray for our leaders.

Archbishop Benson-Idahosa said this last Monday, in Port Harcourt, shortly before she left for her base after a one- day Healing crusade held in Port Harcourt, last Sunday, saying that the church is bigger than any political party.

According to her, CGMI has a simple gospel that touches PDP, APC and other political parties in Nigeria.

“ I want to say that Church of God Mission International is bigger than APC, PDP and any political party that would come in future.

We are children of Almighty God. So, that notion or rumour making the rounds is absolutely wrong” Archbishop Benson-Idahosa said.

She used the one-day crusade tagged “ Healing Impact” to pray for the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his cabinet for God’s protection .

Reacting to the current recession facing the nation, the woman of God said recession is not a new thing, but believed that it will not last long.

“ What is confronting our country is not a new thing and I believe God can solve it soonest, because we are praying fervently for God’s intervention. We, as a church believe that the recession will not stay too long in Nigeria”, she stated.

She further condemned the current killings in Southern Kaduna and expressed sadness over what is happening at that area.

Tonye Orabere