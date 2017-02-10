ACG Warns Customs Officers Against Dirty Deals

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has called on the officers and men of the service to henceforth examine personal effects coming through seaports and land borders.

This assertion is coming on the heels of the recent seizure of 661 pump action rifles in Lagos, last week.

He said this was necessary to curb the rate of insecurity in the country.

This was said by the Assistant comptroller General of Customs in charge of Western Zone, ACG Monday Needam Abueh during a courtesy call on Customs training school, Ikeja, Lagos, recently..

He said, “diplomatic items are not to be examined but personal effects should be examined because average importers do not make honest declaration”.

Abueh acknowledged that the service had challenges on the scanners in the ports but promised that it will soon become a thing of the past.

He however charged the officers at the training college to use their time to study ahead of their possible postings in future.

Earlier, the commandant of the college, Comptroller Kunle Ayenike called the attention of the ACG to some of the challenges bedeviling the college.

The challenge according to him, include gully erosion which if not quickly taken care of, can damage the structures in the college and a building gutted by fire two years ago.

In response, ACG Monday Abueh promised to table the matters at the headquarters for immediate action.

Nkpemenyie McDominic, Lagos