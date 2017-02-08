‘Wike On Infrastructure Revolution’

Two statesmen and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State, Prince Uche Secondus and Chief Sergeant Awuse say the Chief Nyesom Wike led administration is on an infrastructural revolution.

Speaking to newsmen after tour of the ongoing Phase 2 of Nkpogu Bridge, Pleasure Park and Ecumenical Centre on Monday in Port Harcourt, both statesmen sued for more support and prayers for the governor.

Prince Secondus observed that the Pleasure Park is a landmark project that is currently attracting international applause and is “first of its kind in Africa and in the country.”

The former Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) said the state has not had it so good in terms of infrastructure, as both the rural and urban areas are affected.

Secondus described Wike as a man of vision, adding that “ I think the power of God is on him. He is a man who would not rest one day in office he is moving around the project and he wants to accomplish so much with little funds available to him.”

He said the people of the state should support and pray for the governor to sustain the current tempo of projects execution stressing that, “within a spate of less than two years the change has come in our state and the people feel so better now.”

On his part, Chief Awuse said the state is a cycle of endless projects, saying that “ before the end of one project another one has begun…The governor has turned the state into a work in progress.”

With projects littered in different parts of the state, the former Chairman of Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) submitted that, “ the governor has proven that PDP is the only party that can keep us going and he has also proven that the people by the projects ongoing are his guide and he will do so much more for them.”

Meanwhile, State Governor, Chief Wike has flawed critics of his administration that most of the projects are sited in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

Wike said those criticising government of siting projects in the city do not visit the rural areas and are mostly politicians who are cut off from the grassroots.

He said,” Our projects are spread across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state. Our projects are scattered all over from Etche, Ogoni, Ahoada and Kalabari areas”.

The governor who assured that the current economic downturn and federal might will not deter him from touching the lives of the people observed that, “ nobody would have believed that a state virtually the powers that be in the country is making sure it does not move forward has turned into a construction site. So in that case you will agree that God’s hands is in the state.’