Use Power Of Advocacy To Attract Projects – Stakeholders

Nigerian youths have

been called to learn how to use their power of advocacy to attract meaningful projects to their areas, rather than using it in negative ventures.

This was the view of Rev Sokari Soberekon when he spoke with newsmen last Monday in Port Harcourt.

He recalled that during the era of Mr Fidelis Oyakhilome as sole Administrator of oldRivers State, he moved for the estalisment of autonomus sanitation authority which was granted.

Soberekon, noted that his prowess in adocacy earned him the title Senior Advocate ofNiger Delta (SAND), and not through violence means.

According to him, when night soil business was invoked in the State, he also fought against it, until the system was reversed.

He regretted that most young people are now depending totally on the government without thinking of how to contribute thier own part of the development of the county and their various states.

Another area, his power of advocacy was evident, he said, was the establisment of thethen Rivers State Polythecnic Bori (now Ken Sarowiwa Poly), during the reign of LtCol Anthony Ukpo (rtd), who also was a Sole Administrator of the State around late1980s.

He further hinted that Upko acted on his advice and establised Bonny-Nembe WaterSide jetty, which he said addressed the plights of the people to a reasonable height then.

He was of the view that, every activist ought to have the ability to direct the mind andeye of the government to areas they may not sight with ease, hinting that he demostratedit during his days of roving palimentry system of activism.

The SAND who doubes as a cleric, insisted that unless the people think on what to dofor the government, that the much expected positive turn around may not be visible.

The man-of-God who went memory lane, narratted how he treated to commit suicide in1981 and took his one-man crusade to Nigerian National Petroleum Company(NNPC),insisting for primium motor spirit (PMS), to be sold for N9 1/2kobo, hinting that it waspublished on the front page of The then Nigeria Tide on January 11, of that year.

While, calling on the Igbos not to make do with the offer of a presidential slot in placeof freedom, he also cautioned against what he described as senseless demostrations inthe streets of Port Harcourt, but they should be committed and prayerful about theircause.###