‘Stop Stamp Duty On Bank Transactions’

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has urged the nation’s apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to stop the collection of stamp duty on bank transactions by customers across the country.

A statement in Lagos last Monday signed by NECA Director General, Mr. Segun Oshinowo, said that CBN needs to reverse its earlier directives to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to halt the charging and collection of N50 per eligible transaction by a customer in accordance, with the assumed provisions of the Stamp Duties Act and Federal Government Financial Regulations (2009).

Oshinowo said that there has been a landmark ruling in respect of the case at the Court of Appeal on this subject matter between a company called Kasmal International Services Limited, Access Bank Plc and 23 others where the court declared the deductions illegal.

He urged the CBN Management to comply without further delay by putting an end to further deductions and commence the refund of all accrued deductions in the past to the various customers.

It would be recalled that the CBN had few years ago directed banks in the country to commence what NECA described as illegal deductions which affected corporate bodies in Nigeria.

However, the organised businesses and MECA had opposed the attempt by the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to compel companies and individuals to affix a N50 postal stamp on all receipts, invoices and documents evidencing bank transaction above N1,000 across the country.