Reps Assure On Federal Roads Rehabilitation

The House of Representatives Committee on Works, has described federal roads in Cross River State as major economic corridors that service the needs of not only the State and Cross Riverians, but also the entire country.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Tobi Okechukwu, who disclosed this during a recent courtesy call on the Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, in Calabar, reasoned that to this end, the committee would ensure that substantial appropriation was made to rehabilitate such roads in the state.

Explaining that his committee was in the state in fulfillment of its constitutional responsibility of oversight functions, Okechukwu remarked that “it is based on this that we said prior to the 2017 appropriation, it will be good to go round to have a knowledge-based input of the budget process.” According to him, having toured some of the projects handled by the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing in the state, “we have also seen the challenges therein, from Obubra to Ikom, the entire stretch, there are a number of hiccups and there hasn’t been substantial appropriation made in that respect. That defect will be cured by the 2017 budget to ensure that Cross River State has fair assessment, fair evaluation and necessarily fair input on whatever appropriation law we make.” On the Ugep section of the Calabar-Ikom highway which the Ministry of Works has given notice of termination of contract to the company handling the rehabilitation, PICOLLO BRUNELLI, the Committee chairman intimated that, “we will ensure that procurement processes are undertaken to ensure that it comes into place, and that the contract gets on stream again,” pointing out that, “with the challenge we have, even if you complete the other section handled by CCECC and Sermatech, if there is a missing link, it would not make sense. Describing the Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, as infrastructure-friendly, he commended the present administration in the state for opening up all sections of the state through the vision of the superhighway, as well as various intervention works on the federal roads in the state.

Aware of the pressure from citizens to government with business. It takes seven to eight hours in pains to travel from Calabar to Ogoja. God forbid if you have a woman that is pregnant, you will have your heart on your hands passing through such tortuous situation.”

On the proposed 260km superhighway aimed at cushioning the effect of the pains suffered by commuters using the various federal roads in the state, Ayade called on the lawmakers to “try and see if you can also chip in something for us, for it is an expensive project.”

Reasoning that the entire nation stands to benefit immensely from the proposed superhighway when completed, Ayade said it will serve as an evacuation corridor for the proposed deep seaport, act as a source for goods going to Northern Nigeria and Chad, as well as help in the evacuation of food items from the state.