NWF Awaits Receipt Of 2008 Beijing Olympic Bronze Medal

A Nigerian weightlifter, Mariam Usman is to receive a 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medal after 10 athletes were stripped of the silverware for testing positive to banned substances.

Yahaya Mohammed, Vice-President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that the federation was waiting to receive the medal.

Tidesports gathered that nine years after Usman finished fifth in the weightlifting event at Beijing 2008 Olympic Games; she is elevated to the third position.

This followed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripping of 10 athletes of medals after banned substances were found during retests of their samples from the Games.

Mohammed said that the federation was glad since justice has prevailed.

“We are happy, this is a good development. The federation is waiting to hear from the IOC. It is a glory to us in the federation, Usman and Nigeria at large.

“This is why we advise our athletes to avoid taking banned drugs because if you win with drugs, you will lose it at the end.