NURSS Plans Empowerment Scheme For Members

By John Bibor -
The National Secretariat of the National  Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), has said that it would liaise  with the  Rivers State House of Assembly with a view  to working  out an empowerment  scheme for Rivers students.
The newly elected National  President of the union, Comrade  Patrick Ogbueh who said this in his  post-election speech last weekend in Port Harcourt warned administration would not tolerate  the  emergence of another faction within the student body, stressing that his administration would work within  available  resources to improve the conditions of Rivers students.
He said that the empowerment scheme would  enable  students in the state to  be less  dependent on bursary payment while  engaging  in productive activities during vacations.
Comrade Ogbueh described  his election as the   freest in the history of students unionism in the state adding that every student would be carried along in the scheme of things.
Also speaking, the outgone  President of the union, Comrade Vincent Dan Jumbo described  the election as free and  fair and commended the students for coming out enmasse to vote during the election.
The outgone President urged the incoming executive to ensure unity within the rank and file of the members and pledged  his continuous support.
Earlier, chairman  of the electoral committee, Comrade  Sotonye Princewill said that 25 delegates  voted during the election.
Comrade  Princewill said that the poll was free and fair and commended the students for their peaceful conduct.

