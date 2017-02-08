NURSS Plans Empowerment Scheme For Members

The National Secretariat of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), has said that it would liaise with the Rivers State House of Assembly with a view to working out an empowerment scheme for Rivers students.

The newly elected National President of the union, Comrade Patrick Ogbueh who said this in his post-election speech last weekend in Port Harcourt warned administration would not tolerate the emergence of another faction within the student body, stressing that his administration would work within available resources to improve the conditions of Rivers students.

He said that the empowerment scheme would enable students in the state to be less dependent on bursary payment while engaging in productive activities during vacations.

Comrade Ogbueh described his election as the freest in the history of students unionism in the state adding that every student would be carried along in the scheme of things.

Also speaking, the outgone President of the union, Comrade Vincent Dan Jumbo described the election as free and fair and commended the students for coming out enmasse to vote during the election.

The outgone President urged the incoming executive to ensure unity within the rank and file of the members and pledged his continuous support.

Earlier, chairman of the electoral committee, Comrade Sotonye Princewill said that 25 delegates voted during the election.

Comrade Princewill said that the poll was free and fair and commended the students for their peaceful conduct.