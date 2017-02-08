NEITI, NDDC Partner To Fight Corruption

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) says it will partner the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to enthrone transparency and accountability in the operations of the agency.

A statement by Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Director Communications, on Monday in Abuja, stated that the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, disclosed this in a presentation at a retreat organised by the commission in Port Harcourt.

The statement quoted Adio as saying that “NDDC and NEITI were set up with similar mandates targeted at addressing the syndrome of resource curse”.

He lamented that over the years, public perception of NDDC was more of an agency with huge revenue resources but with little impact on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta.

The executive secretary, represented by Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, urged NDDC to carry out a corruption risk assessment that would enable the agency to develop a framework to strengthen its operations.

The NEITI Report disclosed that 1.98 billion dollars were remitted to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2007 and 2014.

This is in addition to N594 billion paid to the commission in local currency during the same period.

The breakdown of the remittances showed that NDDC received N594 billion from 2007 to 2011 while 559 million dollars were paid to the commission in 2012.

NEITI’s findings also showed that in 2013, the NDDC received 563 million dollars while in 2014, 865 million dollars were remitted to it.

NEITI stated that from its Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement Audit Report covering 2007-2011, about N7.4 billion was allocated to member states of the commission for grassroots development projects.

According to NEITI, the amount allocated to the states could not be accounted for while 22 of such projects valued at N1.19 billion were duplicated.

Adio urged the new board and management of the NDDC to carry out an independent project implementation audit, commit to good corporate governance and the principles of the global extractive industries transparency initiative.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, okayed the partnership and pledged to use the NEITI Reports as major tools to enthrone accountability and corporate governance.

He assured that the NDDC would embrace the principles of EITI International to reverse the resource “curse syndrome” in the Niger Delta through efficient resource utilisation, corporate governance and project delivery.

The retreat was attended by some members of the National Assembly, ministers, civil society organisations and development partners.