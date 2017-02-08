NDBOA Wants Nigerians To Embrace Agric

The management of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), has called on Nigerians to give priority to farming as a way to boost the nation’s economy on food production.

The Managing Director of NDBDA, Tonye Uriah David, made the call while hosting members of an agriculture-based organization, Rivbond, in his office in Port Harcourt recently.

He also said Nigeria and Nigerians must engage in farming so as to ensure that food security is achieved in order for the county to feed, itself.

The NDBDA boss further called on Rivbond to advise and assist in the area of agriculture so that Nigerian could properly key into President Mohammadu Buhari’s agriculture drive geared toward diversifying the economy.

“We need your assistance, we need you professional advice to put this country in a better form.

“I also want Rivbond to key into the president’s agenda and be able to encourage our youths by going to farming in different ways”, he said.

Similarly, the managing director also called on youths in the country to study engineering-related courses so as to improve technology in the country.

David gave the advice while interacting with another group of young Nigerians from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) who visited him in his office.

He said youth in Rivers State and Nigeria must work towards bringing new innovation into the engineering sector.

The NDBDA boss further advised visiting students to avail themselves of the potentials in the state by choosing engineering related courses.