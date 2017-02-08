Monarch Vows To Unite Wakirike

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Biebele Nimenibo Loko (IX), has vowed to work for the unity of Wakirike Nation.

King Nicholas Dickson Biebele Nimenibo stated this at his palace in Ogu in Ogu Bolo local Government Area, when members of the Wakirike Media Practitioners Platform (WMPP) paid him a courtesy visit following his elevation and recognition of his traditional stool by the Rivers State Government.

According to the royal father, my primary assignment is to unite the Wakirike nation, noting that “unity will make it possible for the people to move forward and regenerate the Wakirikese Kingdom”.

King Nimenibo urged the people of Kirike clan to give other clans in Wakirike the freedom to produce an Amanyanabo in order to give them a sense of belonging.

He appealed to all Wakirike people to bother about the non-inclusion of Wakirike in the recent address by Chief O.C.J Okocha (SAN) among people that made up the State during the launching of the 50th Golden Jubilee logo but see it as an error, adding that the place of the Okrika people in the struggle for the creation of Rivers State cannot be brushed under the carpet.

He congratulated members of the WMPP for coming together in order to project the image of the Wakirike nation, urging them to work hard towards transforming the Wakirike nation. Earlier, the President of the Wakirike Media Practitioners Platform Emmanuel Kaldick Jamabo, said the platform was committed to the collective development of Wakirike nation.

Mr. Jamabo, who highlighted the aims and objectives of the platform to the Amanyanbo and his Council of Chiefs/ noted that the elevation of his stool to a First Class and recognition as Loko the IX/ Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom/ came with a grave responsibility, which, according to him, includes improving on the peace, unity, collusion, prosperity and development of his beloved subjects.

The WMPP President also congratulated Chief Nyesom Wike for what he called lithe glorious gift bestowed on the Wakirike Nation and Ogu Kingdom, in particular.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Omoni Ayo-Tamuno who was part of the delegation, described the upgrading of the Amanyanabo of Ogu to First Class as unprecedented in the history of Wakirike.