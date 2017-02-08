Late Rivers CP’s Remains Arrive Lagos

The remains of the late Rivers StateCommissioner of Police, Mr Francis Odesanya, last Saturday arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
Our correspondent reports that Odesanya died on January 31 in India where he had gone for medicare.
The remains of the late police chief arrived aboard an Emirates Airline aircraft at about 4.30pm.
It was received by the the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos Airport Police Commissioner, Mrs Victory Menta and the consignee, Dr Adegboyega Oke.
Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed to newsmen that the remains of the deceased were later deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) , Ikeja.
The late Odesanya joined the Nigeria Police Force on February 2, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent
He assumed office as the 37th Police Commissioner in the state on July 28, 2016, taking over from DIG Folunso Adebanjo.
