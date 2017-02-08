Group Tasks Rivers Farmers On Agric Inputs

Farmers in Rivers State have been called upon to revalidate their membership in the farmers register of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in the state.

A statement signed by the Rivers State Secretary of the Agro Dealers Association (ADA), Mr. Godwin Akandu, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said already five local government areas in the state had been selected as pilot areas in the 2017 dry season farming.

Akandu who is also the President of Etche farmers Cooperatives, advised farmers in the state to take their farming business seriously.

According to him, such seriousness on the part of farmers would ensure continuous receipt of agric subsidies from the Federal Government.

He explained that the exercise was on-going in the 36 states of the federation, simultaneously including Abuja.

The statement further advised that farmers should endeavour to participate in the exercise when ever it is on, as this was the only way through which the government would know active and serious farmers.

It added that revalidating also afforded the authorities to know the farmers that are alive and still engaged in their farm work.

The benefitting LGAs include Etche, with the redemption centre at Okehi, Ikwerre, with redemption centre at Isiokpo, Gokana with redemption centre at Kpor, while Khana and Ahoada East are at Bori and Ahoada respectively.

The farmers, according to the statement, are entitled to 2xNPK (50 kg), 1xurea (50 kg), 1xrice (25 kg), 1x organic fertilizer (50 kg) and 2x microny trient (2 litres).

The statement added that the farmers would be given the subsidized items on the payment of N18,687.50 only.