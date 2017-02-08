FIFA Slams Worldwide Ban On Giwa, Four Others

World football governing body FIFA has handed a worldwide extension to the ban of Chris Giwa and four other officials who have been involved in a leadership tussle with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The other officials are Muazu Suleyman, Yahaya Adama, Sani Fema and Johnson Effiong.

In May 2016, the NFF first banned Giwa, owner of one-time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Giwa FC, and the other officials after they sought redress from a civil court over a leadership tussle and this is against the NFF statutes.

Nigeria were severally threatened by a FIFA ban as a result of this leadership tussle.

Giwa claimed he was duly elected NFF president in August 2014 and asked the court to overturn the elections of September 2014, which produced Amaju Pinnick as NFF boss.

This five-year sanction was later extended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“In accordance with article . 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the five-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity imposed on the five officials to have worldwide effect,” according to a statement by FIFA yesterday.