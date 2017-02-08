Expert Calls For Earthquake Monitoring Stations

Worried by the spate

of incessant building collapse nationwide, a seismologist at the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr Clime Ogwa, has called for the establishment of earthquake monitoring stations in tremor-phone areas to alert relevant authorities when there are crustal movements.

Ogwa said in a chat with The Tide, weekend, the country was experiencing tremors that were capable of causing building collapse.

He noted that vibrations and tremor has resulted in the collapse of some buildings while causing visible cracks in concrete buildings.

The polytechnic don expressed worry that constant vibrations and tremors, were capable of bringing about a colossal damage in the country.

He urged the government to invest in earthquake electromagnetic precursors monitoring devise, which he explained could monitor, aftershocks, mainshocks and foreshocks, especially areas where mild earthquakes has recently occurred, such as Rivers, Bayelsa, Kaduna and Oyo states.

“I particularly fear for Rivers and Bayelsa states, given the inappropriate and unsafe oil exploration and exploitation practices,” he added.

He observed that without effective national building code, the country will tall or ruins should there be an occurrence of earthquake, stressing that strict enforcement of building regulations would save Nigeria from an impending calamity.

He urged homeowners and developers to adhere strictly to building processes and pay attention to the durability of their homes as well as follow building and construction best practices.

Tonye Nria-Dappa