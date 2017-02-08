DSS Nabs Five Kidnappers, Cultists In C’River

The Cross River State Command of the Department of Security Services, (DSS), says it has apprehended five suspected hoodlums, ranging from kidnapping to cultism.

Its Director, Mr Fubara Duke disclosed this while briefing journalists on activities of the DSS towards curbing the excesses of cultists and all forms of criminality in the state.

He said that some of the suspects were being processed while some had already been sent to court to face prosecution.

Fubara lamented how activities of cultists had in recent times gone beyond the confines of the university communities stressing that the authority of the DSS in their infinite wisdom had to resort to being proactive to quell the miscreants.

“We are doing this under the confines which our capacity could carry,” he stressed.

Duke stated that the command was doing everything within its reach to ensure that peace reigned in the state and attributed the numerous outbreak of violence which had in several instances erupted in the state to failure in the intelligence mechanism.

He said that the DSS may have been doing well in the area of intelligence gathering which is subsequently passed to necessary security agencies who ought to take action.

Fubura called for useful information that would enable the DSS do the needful to neutralize activities of miscreants in the state.

In his words, “we are not magicians, as we try to spread our dragnets, most information is lost along the line and escape, we need this information to enable us ground the kidnappers”.

The DSS boss stated that since he came on board about five months ago his men had broken into various kidnap rings making several arrest.

“The ultimate goal is to ground them, make them drop their guns and come out to live as useful citizens of the country.