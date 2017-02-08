Digitisation: Commissioner Tasks State Media On Professionalism

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austine Tam-George, has charged the management and staff of the Rivers State Television (RSTV) and other state media houses to increased their professional standards to meet up with the new wave of technological revolution in the media industry.

Tam-George gave the charge at the RSTV Conference hall in Port Harcourt, yesterday while flagging off a special capacity building workshop and training of staff on quality broadcast content development in Rivers State.

The Commissioner who restated the Rivers State Government commitment to the digitization of the state media Houses, pointed out that only commitment to professionalism that improve the productivity of RSTV in view of the challenges of digitization.

He urged the participants at the workshop to open their minds to the training to enable them learn new skills to contend with the digital era and satisfy the taste of a wider and heterogenous audience.

The Commissioner, said the State Media House can only gain the unfeltered support of the government when they put in their best and stated that the Ministry of information and Communications accords priority attention to training and retraining of staff working under its parastatals.

In her remarks, the General manager of RSTV, pastor Dafini Gogo Abbey thanked the Commissioner for his support to move RSTV into the new digital stream.

She said the June 17 final switch over date from analog to digital terrestrial Television was a strong signal to all state media Houses, noting that RSTV was preparing its staff through training to meet up demand of digital revolution.

The General Manager assured that, RSTV was posied to develop its content in news, entertainment and programmes to standards to justify the investment of the State Government in rebranding the station.

She said the weeklong intensive training of RSTV staff by experts in digital Television production will equip the staff to new ways of producing programmes on multiple platforms as well as content that have universal acceptability.

Taneh Beemene