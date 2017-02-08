Counsel Wants Customary Courts To Adopt Front-Loading System

A Port Harcourt based lawyer, Barr. Jackson Assor has urged customary courts in Rivers State to adopt the front-loading system.

Barr. Assor, who made the call while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend noted that the front-loading system would make for easier dispensation of justice.

He said that the old system of oral evidence was time consuming and delayed matters for years.

He also pointed out that anything that could be narrated, could also be put in a written form.

Barr. Assor called on the Rivers State judiciary to increase the monetary jurisdiction for both customary and magistrate courts in order to lessen the volume of cases in High Court.

According to him, “in Lagos, chief magistrate Courts have the monetary jurisdiction of up to N7,000,000 (seven million naira). If we have seven million jurisdiction in our Chief Magistrate Courts, the High Courts wil be decongested.

He said Magistrate Courts were more in member and would help to decongest the High Courts.

Chidi Enyie