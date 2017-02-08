Cocoa Committee: CRSG Reads Riot Act

The Cross River State Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade , Mr. Jude Agaji, has warned that he would deal ruthlessly with miscreants harbouring any intention to disrupt activities of the 2017 state cocoa screening and renewal allocation committee.

Ngaji made the remarks while reacting to an unconfirmed report that certain miscreants have hatched a plan to disrupt activities of the state cocoa screening and renewal allocation committee in Calabar.

A statement from Mr. Ngaji’s office warned that, “those who have no business with the committee should not disrupt the exercise or else the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on them”.

Ayade’s Special Adviser stated that the state government was aware of plans by some group of people to disrupt the work of the committee set up to carry out this year‘s review, urging the miscreants to abort such plans.

He said that those caught would be disciplined according to the full weight of the law as government would not fold its arms to watch any one hold it to ransome.

In a related development, the Special Assistant to Governor Ayade on Cocoa Development, Mr. Oscar Ofuka, while reacting to the issue charged the farmers undergoing the screening exercise to conduct themselves in an orderly manner so as not to allow the purpose of the exercise to be defeated.

Ofuka stated this while enumerating the purpose of the exercise said that the review would help to curb leakages in revenue accruable to state government coffers, create a data base for cocoa farmers, and also strengthen rehabilitation of the estates.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar